Classroom Technology Training Schedule

Staff have worked hard over the summer to outfit classrooms with technology that will accommodate hybrid teaching situations, such as wireless microphones and additional Zoom cameras. This week, we are offering in-person training for faculty on how to use the new equipment in these spaces:

TU Sept 1 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm

LSC Aud, LSC 134, LSC 138

(Meet in LSC Aud, to LSC 134, to LSC 138)



TU Sept 1 3:15 to 3:45

McCook Aud, McCook 303

(Meet in McCook Aud, to McCook 303)



TU Sept 1 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm

MECC 220, MECC 246, MECC 270

(Meet in MECC 220, to MECC 246, to MECC 270)



W Sept 2 10:30 am to 11:15 pm

LITC B03, LITC 181, LITC 1823 (206)

(Meet in LITC B03, to LITC 181, to LITC 1823 (206)



W Sept 2 11:30 am to 12:00 pm

Cinestudio, Clement 210, Clement 308

(Meet in Cinestudio, to Clement 210, to Clement 308)



W Sept 2 12:30 pm to 1:15 pm

Ν128, Ν129, Ν130, Ν215, Ν217

(Meet in Ν129, το Ν215, το Ν217. Note that N128, 129, N130 have identical tech)



W Sept 2 12:45 pm to 1:15 pm

Seabury S201, Seabury S204, Seabury S205

(Meet in Seabury S201, to S204, to S205)



W Sept 2 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm

Hamlin Academic Club, Hamlin Dining Hall

(Meet in Academic Club, to Dining Hall



W Sept 2 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm

Mather Washington Room (203), Mather Terrace B&C (214A)



TH Sept 3 10:30 am to 11:00 pm

Vernon Social



TH Sept 3 11:00 am to 11:30 pm

Smith House Reese Room



TH Sept 3 11:30 am to 12:00 pm

Williams Social Science Commons



TH Sept 3 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm

Admissions Conference Room 301



TH Sept 3 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm

AAC Goodwin Theater, AAC Garmany Hall, AAC 320

(Meet in Goodwin Theater)



TH Sept 3 2:30 pm

Trinity Commons 152

