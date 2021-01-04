WITT 2021

Winter Institute on Teaching and Technology

You are invited to attend our two virtual sessions for this year’s WITT event. Please pre-register using the links below, but you will also be able to register the day of the event. This event is provided by Research, Instruction, Technology and the Student Accessibility Resource Center.

Equity in Hybrid Instruction, Thursday, January 21, 1-2:30 pm

Description: Teaching in a hybrid mode with students that are in-person and remote is a challenge. This session will feature faculty and students, who will discuss their experiences with hybrid teaching and learning in the Fall 2020 semester. Panelists will share ways to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion for all learners.

Panelists: Jeff Bayliss, History, Tim Curran, Chemistry, Jonah Silverglade ’22, Brian Garten ’22, Christine Alcaro ’23

Best Practices in Remote Instruction, Thursday, January 28, 1-2:30 pm

Description: The pandemic has catalyzed new teaching scenarios and methods, and the constraints of remote and hybrid teaching have created opportunities for experimentation. Join us for a session on January 28 about pedagogical tools and instructional strategies that enhance students’ learning environment and foster collaboration and engagement even while socially-distanced and learning remotely.

Presenters: Ben Toscano, Biology, Peter Kyle, Theatre and Dance, Stephanie Wong, and RIT Staff

