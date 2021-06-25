Sign up for Summer Virtual Design Studio: Building your own Website

Our 4-part July workshop series will teach you to create your own personal website to showcase your projects and skills.

Learn to:

focus on what content to feature on your site

structure and present your content for the web in an accessible way

build your site with Wordpress on Trinity’s hosting server Domains of One’s Own

promote your site to a wider audience

By the end of the series, you will have your own portfolio website to showcase your projects and skills.

Research, Instruction, Technology (RIT) staff will host the Zoom workshops on July 20, 22, 27, and 29 from 12:00 – 1:15.

Register here to attend.

