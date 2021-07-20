Returning to campus: strategies to reset and refocus

LinkedIn Learning provides videos and short courses that may ease the employee transition back to campus this August. “Improving Your Focus” offers multiple strategies for shutting out distractions – including those in your mind – and focusing on what you need to accomplish. If you find yourself running out of hours in the day, you might try this “Time Management Fundamentals” course.

We are living in stressful times, and it can be difficult to keep anxiety under control. “Managing Anxiety in the Workplace” has practical information on how to understand and handle your anxiety so you can continue to be productive at work.

Activate your account at LinkedIn Learning to begin accessing thousands of videos and courses on software and business skills. Learn at your own pace, bookmark videos for later, and share your progress on your LinkedIn profile if you wish. LinkedIn Learning is free for all Trinity faculty, staff and students.

