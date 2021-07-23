Faculty Jumpstart: Save the dates

On Tuesdays starting August 10th, Research, Instruction, Technology (RIT) will host a series of virtual workshops, culminating with an Open House in the RLITC. Together, these sessions will provide an opportunity to polish your syllabus, fine-tune assignments, and get help with Moodle and other technology.

Aug 10 (Zoom, 1:00-2:00pm) Assessment Strategies in Moodle (Cheryl Cape, Dave Tatem and Cait Kennedy)

Aug 17 (Zoom, 1:00-2:00pm) Best Practices for Incorporating Research in Assignments (hint: it begins with faculty-librarian collaboration) (Rob Walsh)

Aug 24 (Zoom, 1:00-2:00pm) Building a Better Digital Assignment (Mary Mahoney)

Aug 31 (RLITC, 1:00-4:00pm) Open house, light refreshments served, feel free to come and go throughout the afternoon.

Sep 7 (TBD, 1:00-4:00pm) Classroom technology training (John Dlugosz)

Librarians, instructional technologists, and representatives from other academic support centers will be available to answer questions and provide consultations. The events are co-sponsored by the Center for Teaching and Learning.

Please stay tuned for further details and Zoom link information.

