Trinity College has a license for Atlas.ti for qualitative data analysis. It is installed on all public computers and is also available on our Windows Virtual Desktop. The current version requires all users to create a free Atlas.ti account in order to use the software. Use your Trinity College email address to create an account linked to our license. Any accounts created with a non Trinity email address will be removed. Contact david.tatem@trincoll.edu if you have any questions.

The post Atlas.ti appeared first on Research, Instruction, Technology.