Trinity Launches Digital Scholarship Exchange

The Connecticut Digital Scholarship Exchange is a year-long collaborative program hosted by Connecticut College and Trinity College. Designed to create opportunities for faculty to learn about digital scholarship, both institutions will host workshops, tours, and other events to introduce interested faculty to different digital scholarship approaches and discuss core competencies in project management and sustainability.

Funding and training for the CT Digital Scholarship Exchange have been provided by the Digital Humanities Research Institute at the City University of New York. The Digital Humanities Research Institute (DHRI) is an intensive, community-oriented, and foundational approach to learning technical skills in service of humanities teaching and learning.

See the full workshop program at the CT Digital Scholarship Exchange website. External faculty to both institutions are welcome. Both institutions hope the exchange will foster a vibrant digital scholarship community in Connecticut. Questions may be directed to Mary Mahoney mary.mahoney@trincoll.edu.

