How to move recordings from Kaltura to OneDrive

Retrieve Kaltura recordings

Log in to “My Media” at https://trincoll.mediaspace.kaltura.com/ and choose My Media from the upper right menu. You will see a list of all the videos you have saved in Kaltura that you own. Under each video you will see the date it was created and the number of plays.

To download a video, click on the title, then under Actions, choose “edit.” You should see a line of tabs under the video with “Downloads” as one of the options. under downloads, checkmark “source” and click the Save button.

Upload to OneDrive

Log in to portal.office.com, and click the OneDrive icon: Click upload at the top of the screen and choose the folder(s) containing files you want to move.

