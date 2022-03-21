Call for presenters! Day of Digital Scholarship 2022

The Day of Digital Scholarship is a yearly event that highlights the work Trinity students, faculty, and staff have made with digital tools. This may take the form of artworks, research projects, or other forms of digital scholarship. We encourage sharing completed works as well as works in progress, created either in or outside of the classroom.

This year’s event will be held on April 21 from 10 am – 2 pm in the LITC Center for Educational Technology.

Sign up to present

More information about Day of Digital Scholarship

