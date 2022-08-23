Augmented Reality in Understandings of Puerto Rican Culture Course

In the Spring of 2022 Professor Amanda Guzman wanted her students to experiment with augmented reality as a means of exploring and engaging with Puerto Rican culture. This activity was largely inspired by The Mi Querido Barrio Augmented Reality Exhibition & Tour created by the The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute. Students were asked to choose an object or location to research and create an augmented reality experience to allow visitors to engage with it in a different way. Some of the topics included the Monument to the Puerto Rican Family on the grounds of the learning corridor, the Roberto Clemente mural at Colt Park, and a mural by the artist Mercury at the Art Box. This was one of many component of the class and was meant to expose students to the concepts of augmented reality and think about different ways people could interact with their environment. Considering the short time frame and the fact we were all learning a completely new technology these projects were a great success.

You can view a few of the projects by downloading the Blippar app and scanning the images below. For more information on using Blippar and a more examples see our Introduction to Blippar post.

Monument to the Puerto Rican Family – Angelica Parra

Roberto Clemente Mural – Lilianna Khosrowshahi

Roberto Clemente Mural – Maria Vicuna

Mercury Mural at the Art Box – Alyssa Gazivoda

