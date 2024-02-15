3D Printing and Design Competition Spring 2024

Trinity College Chapel Designed by Sydney Doolittle ’17, Tristan Peirce ’17 and Phil Winser ’17

Digital Learning & Scholarship is excited to announce a 3D printing and design competition. We encourage students from all backgrounds and skill levels to consider participating. Even if you are not familiar with 3D printing and design software, you should still consider throwing your hat into the ring! We will offer a number of workshops on SketchUp and other tools to help get you started.

The goal for this competition is to encourage you to push yourself to learn new skills and think about what you can do with 3D printing technology. We want to know how you created your project, what inspired you, what you learned along the way, and where it might lead you. In short we want you to tell us the story behind the project and reflect on the process. It is NOT just about technical execution but the journey along the way!

Submissions must be received by April 22, 2024 and winners will be announced on or about May 6, 2024.

Prizes:

All participants will receive $5 in Bantam bucks on your ID

Amazon gift cards will be awarded to the top 3 entries by a panel of judges as follows: First Prize: $100 Second Prize: $75 Third Prize $50

There will also be a people’s choice award of a $50 Amazon gift card chosen by a vote of the Trinity community.

Are you interested in participating but would like to get more information?

Fill out this Interest Form and we will get in touch with you!

How Can I Submit My Work?

The submission form will be available starting March 15th, 2024.

Submissions must include 3 items:

A short paragraph describing the project. Since we encourage students to push themselves to learn new skills and think about what they can do with 3D printing technology, judges will weight this section heavily. We want to know how you created your project, what inspired you, what you learned along the way, and where it might lead you. In short we want you to tell us the story behind the project and reflect on the process.

The STL or OBJ file – all submissions must be in one of these 2 formats.

The physical, printed object, or a picture of the item may be acceptable if that makes more sense due the nature of the project. If you are submitting a printed piece please drop it off at the STA desk in the Center for Digital Learning, Level 1 of the Library. (Make sure we have your name and label it properly.)

OPTIONAL – You may want to submit a picture or 2 of your submission. This is important if your submission is made up of multiple parts requiring assembly, or if your project is something that is best seen in context to understand its function, etc.

3D printing resources:

For more information contact the STAs at sta-help@trincoll.edu or David Tatem at david.tatem@trincoll.edu.