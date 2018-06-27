Some Resources on Course Packs & Copyright

On June 27 at noon, Information Services had an initial conversation about course packs. Here are some resources that were mentioned during that conversation:
- Stanford’s Copyright & Fair Use site, in particular the page on academic coursepacks
- SensusAccess (file converter for accessibility): http://commons.trincoll.edu/trinedtech/sensusaccess/
- Hypothes.is (web annotation tool): https://web.hypothes.is (You can see hypothes.is in action in our summer reading group)
Photo of some course packs lying around Jason’s office by . . . well, by Jason.