Kaltura CaptureSpace: Ordering captions

This post describes how to request and edit closed captions from Kaltura, whether you are working in Moodle or in Mediaspace.
The captions are machine generated and are typically 70 – 80% accurate, however, the results greatly depend on the clarity and enunciation of the speaker. Turnaround time once captions are requested is typically 5 times the length of the original media, but may take longer.
- If you are in Moodle, upload your media to “My Media.” In Moodle, this is right under the Dashboard.
- If you are using Mediaspace, click the “guest” button in the upper right corner, and login using your Trinity credentials. When logged in, click “+Add new” and select “Media Upload.”
- To upload, you can use the on-screen uploader to add a new video (Option 1) or, if you have recorded a screencast, you can upload directly from the CaptureSpace tool (Option 2):
- Once your video has been uploaded you will find it in the “My Media” section in either Moodle or MediaSpace (click on your name and choose My Media). Click “Order Captions” from the “Actions” menu, and then the blue Order Captions button to confirm.
- When the captioning process is complete, you can reload the page with your video, and you should now see the “CC” button on the player indicating closed captions are available. To edit the captions, click edit in the far right column of the caption request details. This will take you to a separate captions editor where you can play the video and edit the text of the captions. Save your work when finished!
