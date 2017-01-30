Fred Korematsu Honored in Google Doodle

Fred Korematsu, born on this day 1919, defied orders to imprison Americans of Japanese descent during World War II. His conviction for evading internment was upheld by the US Supreme Court in Korematsu v. United States. In dissent, Justice Frank Murphy wrote

All residents of this nation are kin in some way by blood or culture to a foreign land. Yet they are primarily and necessarily a part of the new and distinct civilization of the United States. They must, accordingly, be treated at all times as the heirs of the American experiment, and as entitled to all the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.