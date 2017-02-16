Network Upgrade Saturday

The Trinity College Internet Connection will be down for an upgrade on Saturday, February 18th, from 6am-9am. This upgrade should increase our internet capacity tenfold and alleviate many of the networking issues we are currently experiencing.

We had originally scheduled this changeover for spring break, to work best with the academic calendar. Over the last few weeks it has become clear the upgrade could not wait that long. Information Services staff have been doing everything possible to get things ready and perform this upgrade as soon as possible.

Thank you for your patience, and please look forward to a smoother network experience this weekend!

In the meantime, if you are having trouble accessing library resources (such as research databases) while on campus, try removing ezproxy.trincoll.edu from the URL. Also be sure to reload your browser once or twice.