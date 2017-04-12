«

New E-Resource: Flipster


The Library now subscribes to multiple titles on Flipster, an app for reading popular magazines via mobile devices (or in your desktop browser).  The app is available via iTunes or Google Play.

Covers of available magazines displayed on a tablet screen.

 

Titles currently available:

  • Aperture
  • Apollo: The International Magazine for Collectors
  • Art Newspaper
  • Artforum International
  • Atlantic
  • Downbeat
  • Forbes
  • GQ: Gentlemen’s Quarterly
  • Natural History
  • New Yorker
  • Rolling Stone
  • Sports Illustrated
  • Tricycle: The Buddhist Review
  • Vanity Fair

If there are additional titles you want to read through Flipster, please send your suggestions to library.feedback@trincoll.edu.

