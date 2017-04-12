New E-Resource: Flipster

The Library now subscribes to multiple titles on Flipster, an app for reading popular magazines via mobile devices (or in your desktop browser). The app is available via iTunes or Google Play.
Titles currently available:
- Aperture
- Apollo: The International Magazine for Collectors
- Art Newspaper
- Artforum International
- Atlantic
- Downbeat
- Forbes
- GQ: Gentlemen’s Quarterly
- Natural History
- New Yorker
- Rolling Stone
- Sports Illustrated
- Tricycle: The Buddhist Review
- Vanity Fair
If there are additional titles you want to read through Flipster, please send your suggestions to library.feedback@trincoll.edu.