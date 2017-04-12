New E-Resource: Flipster

The Library now subscribes to multiple titles on Flipster, an app for reading popular magazines via mobile devices (or in your desktop browser). The app is available via iTunes or Google Play. Titles currently available: Aperture

Apollo: The International Magazine for Collectors

Art Newspaper

Artforum International

Atlantic

Downbeat

Forbes

GQ: Gentlemen’s Quarterly

Natural History

New Yorker

Rolling Stone

Sports Illustrated

Tricycle: The Buddhist Review

Vanity Fair If there are additional titles you want to read through Flipster, please send your suggestions to library.feedback@trincoll.edu.

This entry was posted on April 12, 2017, 4:29 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.