Changes coming to the Library this summer

This summer will bring some big changes to the Trinity College Library! We are implementing a new library catalog and circulation system, One Search. Beginning July 1, library users will be able to more easily search and request material from Trinity, and other CTW collections. It will be more efficient and streamlined, and we hope it will make the library experience better for faculty, students, visitors, and staff.

Library staff will be very busy implementing and learning the new system this summer. That makes it more important than ever for you to submit your course reserves as early as you can.

Submit your Course Reserves requests here: http://forms.trincoll.edu/lib/reserve-form/

Incomplete forms, or requests submitted via email, phone, or in person may delay processing. Course syllabi will not be accepted. Please visit http://www.trincoll.edu/LITC/Library/servicesinfo/circulation/reserves/Pages/default.aspx for full details.

Requests received by August 1 will receive priority and will be processed in time for the start of the fall semester. We appreciate your cooperation. If you have any questions or concerns please contact Julie Styles, Access Services Librarian (x2247 julie.styles@trincoll.edu) if you have any questions.