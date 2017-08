Please be aware that the afternoon of Thursday, June 15 is our Annual Library Staff Picnic. While all staff will be out, our library student assistants will be here and happy to help you. Library staff will resume their normal schedules Friday morning.

This entry was posted on June 12, 2017, 3:04 pm and is filed under Announcements. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.