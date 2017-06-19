New Library Catalog–Important Dates

In Information Services we’ve been very busy preparing to go live with a new library catalog. It will provide a better search experience and easier ordering of books from CTW, among other improvements. Moving to a new system is a big undertaking for us, and to do it correctly will require us to turn off some services for a short period of time. If we don’t do this some information could be lost when data are migrated from our old to our new system. Here are some key dates we would like you to be aware of:

June 22, 2017 we will turn off requesting from all the CTW catalogs. You can still check out Trinity books, but you will not be able to request delivery of books from Wesleyan or Connecticut College. CTW book processing will resume after July 5. Please plan ahead and do any CTW ordering before the 22nd. If you have a pressing need for a CTW book during this time we would be glad to either purchase or order them through Interlibrary Loan.

June 28 we will move to an “offline” circulation system (you shouldn’t notice much difference at the circulation desk) and we’ll turn off the self-checkout machine.

June 29 we will go live with a new system called Onesearch. You can again request books from CTW, but please be aware that due to the 4th of July holiday and CTW staffing orders will not be processed until July 5.

July 5 CTW borrowing services will resume.

During this time and through July staff will be learning a new system for ordering, processing and checking out books, and we may be a bit slower processing requests than normal. Please let us know right away if you experience any delays, problems or just have a question or comment by sending email to kathleen.bauer@trincoll.edu