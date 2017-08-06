New compact shelving in the Watkinson!

We are thrilled to show you a series of pics (before-during-and-after) of a small expansion to the Watkinson’s existing compact shelving units, which will allow us capacity for 8,000 more volumes. This is critical, as the Watkinson has taken in (by gift and by purchase) no less than Fourteen (14) collections this year totalling well over 16,000 items (approximately 1,950 books, 10,000 comic books, 1,000 science fiction magazines, 700 film reels, 100 manuscript letters, and over 2,600 pieces of ephemera). For more info on the new collections and acquisitions coming in, see the curator’s blog.