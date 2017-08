Just acquired for the College Archives from an online estate auction in Pueblo, Colorado‚Äďa postcard photo of the 1891 Trinity football team! For those who want to know who is pictured, there is a team photo with names in the 1892 IVY (opposite page 100), which can be found online here, or you can visit the Watkinson to see a physical copy!

This entry was posted on August 25, 2017, 4:01 pm and is filed under Watkinson News. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.