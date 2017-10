OneSearch, launched this summer helps you easily find library books, articles and other resources including, CTW collections.

We have some tips that will make OneSearch even easier to use. We’ll share them in a series of 20 minute workshops. No registration required!

Drop In Workshops (all in the Phelan Room on the A Level of the Library) October 9, 10 and 11 at 10am, 12pm and 3pm