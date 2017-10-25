Library ‘wish list’ items

Late in the fiscal year, the Library reviews ‘wish list’ requests, and makes decisions based on available funds, relevance to student assignments, and faculty teaching & research. A one-time purchase is preferred, even though it may require an annual service fee.

In Spring 2017, purchases included Caribbean Studies in Video: the Banyan Archive and the Digital National Security Archive .

Current ‘wish list’ items include China Academic Journals (East View; subscription), Communication & Mass Media Complete (EBSCO; subscription) and the Digital Sanborn Maps (ProQuest; subscription or one-time purchase). All are currently available as a 30-day trial subscription via the A-Z Database list.

For questions or comments about e-resources or journal subscriptions, please contact Jennifer van Sickle at Jennifer.vansickle@trincoll.edu

1885 map of Rockville, CT, from the Sanborn map collection