Library ‘wish list’ items


1885 map of Rockville, CTLate in the fiscal year, the Library reviews ‘wish list’ requests, and makes decisions based on available funds, relevance to student assignments, and faculty teaching & research.  A one-time purchase is preferred, even though it may require an annual service fee.

In Spring 2017, purchases included Caribbean Studies in Video: the Banyan Archive and the Digital National Security Archive.

Current ‘wish list’ items include China Academic Journals (East View; subscription), Communication & Mass Media Complete (EBSCO; subscription) and the Digital Sanborn Maps (ProQuest; subscription or one-time purchase).  All are currently available as a 30-day trial subscription via the A-Z Database list.

For questions or comments about e-resources or journal subscriptions, please contact Jennifer van Sickle at Jennifer.vansickle@trincoll.edu

1885 map of Rockville, CT, from the Sanborn map collection

