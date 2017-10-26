Deer Jumping a Fence: March 12, 1908, Canaan, CT.

The Enders Ornithology Lantern Slides Collection comprises over 800 hand-tinted glass plate photographs of birds, produced by Herbert Keightley Job from 1896 to 1925. Job (1864-1933) was born in Boston, Massachusetts and was a minister, lecturer, author, ornithologist, and pioneer wildlife photographer. He held positions at the Connecticut Agricultural College, served as Connecticut State Ornithologist, South Carolina State Director of Nature Conservation, director of the National Audubon Societies Summer School and Ornithological Experimental Station, and National Audubon Societies South Carolina Field Agent. Job’s slides are digitized and make up part of the Ostrom and Alice Talcott Enders Ornithology Collection, a comprehensive collection of over 5,000 items including books, original artwork, periodicals, and more in the Watkinson Library.

As you can see from this image, not all of Job’s work comprised of birds — he photographed this deer in Canaan, CT jumping over a fence on March 12, 1908! Other slides include scenes of everyday life as well as architecture, landscapes, and animals, some of which were taken throughout Connecticut. What you find may surprise you!

