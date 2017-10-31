What do you like to read in your spare time? The library wants to know!

While staff is doing some selection of additional volumes to add to the leisure reading collection, our goal is to create a collection filled with books recommended by the collection’s primary audience, the students themselves! Recently, at a student’s request, the library purchased twenty-three additional books for the collection, including Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel The Sympathizer, Brandon Sanderson’s Mistborn, Wax and Wayne, and Stormlight Archives series, Sue Monk Kid’s The Secret Life of Bees, Mark Danielewski’s House of Leaves, and several books from Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series. These books can be found in the library’s new book shelves on Level A.

If you have suggestions for books, authors, or genres you would like to see added to the collection, let us know! You can email Kim Rinaldo, kimberly.rinaldo@trincoll.edu, with your suggestions.

Since we estimate significant growth in the leisure reading and graphic novel collections, both collections will be moving from the periodicals reading room on Level 1 to the shelves on Level A across from the new books area. You can expect to see the collections in their new location in early 2018.