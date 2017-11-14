You might have seen some builders and heard some extra noise coming from Level 1 in the Library. Work is being done on the former Technical Services department office to convert it into space for

a traditional classroom

a digital classroom

digitization work space

recording studio

meeting/consultation space

We’re excited to see this work move forward. Here’s some pictures of the progress

Early in October: structure for new walls went up

Later in October sheetrock went up:

Now in November walls are being painted:

We hope the full studio will be ready to open for faculty and students to use in 2018!