You might have seen some builders and heard some extra noise coming from Level 1 in the Library. Work is being done on the former Technical Services department office to convert it into space for

  • a traditional classroom
  • a digital classroom
  • digitization work space
  • recording studio
  • meeting/consultation space

 

We’re excited to see this work move forward. Here’s some pictures of the progress

Early in October: structure for new walls went up

Looking in to the classroom space

Space for the digital classroom, with plastic sheeting facing the stacks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Later in October sheetrock went up:

Sheetrock is added

Space facing the library

 

 

 

 

 

 

Now in November walls are being painted:

Walls ready for Idea Paint

 

 

 

 

 

 

We hope the full studio will be ready to open for faculty and students to use in 2018!