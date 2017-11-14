You might have seen some builders and heard some extra noise coming from Level 1 in the Library. Work is being done on the former Technical Services department office to convert it into space for
- a traditional classroom
- a digital classroom
- digitization work space
- recording studio
- meeting/consultation space
We’re excited to see this work move forward. Here’s some pictures of the progress
Early in October: structure for new walls went up
Later in October sheetrock went up:
Now in November walls are being painted:
We hope the full studio will be ready to open for faculty and students to use in 2018!