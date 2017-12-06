This is not exactly a Trinity Library related post. People who like to read and love the illustrations in children’s books (if you are like me you can clearly see in your mind’s eye illustrations from your favorite books read years ago) there is a great small show in New York City right now running through the end of the year. If you are heading to the city for other holiday events you should check it out.

Every year the The Society of Illustrators/Museum of Illustration host The Original Art, an exhibition and juried award show of illustrations from the year’s best children’s literature. This year saw over 500 entries, and the works are stunning. My favorite were intricate dioramas created for photographs used in The City Mouse, Country Mouse.

As a library connection, you’ll see on the outside of this small building on East 63rd between Park and Lexington a small plaque honoring the Society as a United for Libraries/Literary Landmark because of this annual showcase for children’s literature.

Added bonus if you are able to visit the museum: upstairs is an exhibit of cartoons by George Booth, a wonderful New Yorker contributor.