As part of a pilot program started last September Trinity College made arrangements to purchase streaming licenses for thirty films from Swank Motion Pictures. Now twenty seven of these films are available to view! Selected by professors for use in their courses, these films run the gambit from comedies to documentaries. You do not need to be taking the professor’s class to view these films! Just visit Trinity’s Swank Portal and select the film you want to watch. But be aware these streaming licenses only last for a limited time, so if you see something interesting be sure to watch it before it’s gone.
These films are not licensed for public performance. Closed captions are available.
Children’s/Family
Walt Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Comedy
The Lobster
Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream Home
State and Main
Tangerine
The Trouble with Harry
Crime
Bound
City of God
Documentary
Amandala! A Revolution in Four-Part Harmony
Control Room
The Flat
How to Survive a Plague
Drama
The Affair of the Necklace
Beloved
Clouds of Sila Maria
Dangerous Liaisons
Do the Right Thing
Marie Antoinette
Milk
Pariah
Horror
Get Out
Science Fiction
Back to the Future
District 9
Dune (1984)
Inception
Thriller
The Man Who Knew Too Much
War
Saving Private Ryan