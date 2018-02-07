As part of a pilot program started last September Trinity College made arrangements to purchase streaming licenses for thirty films from Swank Motion Pictures. Now twenty seven of these films are available to view! Selected by professors for use in their courses, these films run the gambit from comedies to documentaries. You do not need to be taking the professor’s class to view these films! Just visit Trinity’s Swank Portal and select the film you want to watch. But be aware these streaming licenses only last for a limited time, so if you see something interesting be sure to watch it before it’s gone.

These films are not licensed for public performance. Closed captions are available.

Children’s/Family

Walt Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Comedy

The Lobster

Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream Home

State and Main

Tangerine

The Trouble with Harry

Crime

Bound

City of God

Documentary

Amandala! A Revolution in Four-Part Harmony

Control Room

The Flat

How to Survive a Plague

Drama

The Affair of the Necklace

Beloved

Clouds of Sila Maria

Dangerous Liaisons

Do the Right Thing

Marie Antoinette

Milk

Pariah

Horror

Get Out

Science Fiction

Back to the Future

District 9

Dune (1984)

Inception

Thriller

The Man Who Knew Too Much

War

Saving Private Ryan