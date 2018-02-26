Our Digital Scholarship Coordinator, Christina Boyles, will be co-presenting “Digital Humanities across the Libraries: A Hands-on Guide to Programs and Workshops” at the Connecticut Library Association’s Annual Conference. She will discuss how the digital humanities apply to libraries, outline strategies for incorporating digital humanities programs into library offerings, and offer some practical ideas for DH programs, common DH resources and tools, and partnership opportunities throughout Connecticut.

The Connecticut Library Association’s Annual Conference will be held April 23-24, 2018 in Danbury, CT. For more information, please visit: ctlibraryassociation.org