Thursday, May 17, at 11am, followed by lunch, Digital Scholarship Classroom (LITC 181)
A panel of faculty and staff will address the complex ethical, legal, and technical
dimensions of information privacy and security in digital contexts.
- Jennifer Baszile, Dean of Student Success and Career Development
- Christina Boyles, Digital Scholarship Coordinator
- Antonio Crespo, Chief Information Security Officer
- Jason Jones, Director of Educational Technology
- Ewa Syta, Assistant Professor of Computer Science
Erin Valentino, Director of Research Services, moderator