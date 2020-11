Announcing Trinity Collection on JSTOR

JSTOR has embarked on an ambitious project to link digitized academic collections to their journal and book searches. As part of this project Trinity has added more than 14,000 images to JSTOR’s Trinity Collection, with more texts to follow soon. Collections include

Books of Hours: 100 images of Renaissance manuscripts.

Hartford Collection: 1500 images of people and places in Hartford.

Trinidad Carnival: 400 images from Trinity in Trinidad Global Learning Site, c. 1998.