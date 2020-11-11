Library & Information Technology Services (LITS) invites you to preview a new website design. We are releasing this “beta” version of the new site to the campus community to gather feedback before we launch it officially in mid-December 2020.

The new site offers the following benefits:

A streamlined, unified portal to all of the services and resources offered by the Library, Information Technology, and Watkinson Library & Archives. A design that is ADA accessible and responsive to various devices, hosted on a more secure platform. More technical flexibility and function, provided by the college’s web content management system WordPress.

Note that there are no longer separate pages for the library and IT. Most content that existed on the current website has been moved and merged into the new site.

Please use our feedback form to submit comments and suggestions on the new website. We need your help reviewing and fine-tuning the new site before it goes live. We appreciate any input you’d like to give.