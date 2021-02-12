Our Library has been Invited to Participate in OCLC’s New Express Digital Delivery Program!

Our library has been asked to join a new program called OCLC Express Digital Delivery, which is an exclusive group of libraries that consistently deliver articles and digital resources within 18 hours or less. Out of 54,000 libraries, ours falls with a group of 1,100 libraries chosen for this program. We were chosen because our library is within the top 10% of libraries that offer a speedy digital resource turnaround time.

On top of increased delivery speeds in digital resources, we now have access to 569,057,004 holdings, 21,261,610 of which are unique, and it comes at no additional cost!

It’s truly an honor that our library has been selected to join this program and is a true reflection of our Interlibrary Loan Team’s commitment to service delivery.

Placing Requests

We encourage Trinity community members to take full advantage of our interlibrary loan service. If you need an item beyond our library’s offerings, please place an interlibrary loan request.

Ways you can submit a request:

Search for the item in WorldCat. Chose “Request item through Interlibrary Loan.” You will then log in to your interlibrary loan account and submit the request.

Search for an article in Onesearch using the Everything scope. If there is no link to full-text, use the Request Through Interlibrary Loan link. You must be logged in to see all requesting options.

Use one of the blank request forms available after you login into your ILLiad account.

If you have any questions regarding our Interlibrary Loan service, please send an email to helpdesk@trincoll.edu or give us a call (faculty/staff x2100 & students x2007).