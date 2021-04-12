Improving BIPOC-LGBTQ+ Representation in the Leisure Reading Collection

To ensure that our collection continues to be reflective of the many voices of our campus community a group of librarians evaluated the representation of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ authors and characters in the library’s Leisure Reading Collection. The goal of this evaluation was to determine where the collection fell short in representation of typically underrepresented groups. The broad results of the evaluation are as follows:

Total Leisure Reading Titles BIPOC-LGBTQ+ Author Black Main Character LGBTQ+ Main Character Asian Main Character Latinx Main Character Multiracial Main Character Indigenous Main Character 459 129 66 46 33 13 9 3 28% 14% 10% 7% 3% 2% .01%

Now comes the exciting part: filling the gaps! Using this data, the librarians involved in the evaluation created a list of potential new books to purchase written by authors and featuring characters belonging to the groups we identified as having the least representation in our current collection. But what we would really love is suggestions from the Trinity community. If you have any titles you would like the library to add to the Leisure Reading or Graphic Novels collections, particularly if they are written by authors or feature characters belonging to typically underrepresented groups, please let us know! You can place purchase requests here.