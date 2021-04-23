Preserve and share your hard work!
- Upload your thesis or senior project
The Digital Repository is Trinity’s online archive and can accept theses, multimedia projects, images, posters, and more.
- Share with others
Your thesis or project will be discovered by Google and other research tools, and you’ll get statistics on who is reading your work. A permanent link can be included on applications, resumes, LinkedIn, etc.
- Retain copyright
When you submit your work to the Repository you retain all copyrights and you choose what to share and under what conditions. You can restrict download access to the Trinity campus if desired.
- Get started
Go to the Digital Repository and read our submission guidelines to get started. Please contact Amy Harrell (amy.harrell@trincoll.edu) with any questions.