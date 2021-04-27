Technology Letter to the Class of 2021 (important information about your account)

Dear Class of 2021,

Congratulations, you’ve made it to the final stretch of your senior year! As the academic year nears an end, there are a few things that you should be aware of concerning the services that are provided to you by Library and Information Technology Services. Please read the following information carefully.

Graduating students may use their Trinity e-mail account provided, it is kept active. To keep your account active, you must log on at least once every 120 days. If you do not do this, your account will be deactivated and mailboxes deleted. Once your account has been deactivated, you will not be able to check e-mail, utilize online services, and access transcripts through TCOnline.

Email Address Change:

An email address alias of firstname.lastname.2021@trincoll.edu has been created for you. We encourage you to list this address now as the means to contact you and to inform anyone you communicate with of your new address. If you have set up an online service or subscription using your firstname.lastname@trincoll.edu address, you must also change this to your new email address or a personal email address. On November 1, 2021, your firstname.lastname@trincoll.edu address will be removed. Please note that your email account remains the same. The only change will be what the “From” field displays when you send an email message. You will still have access to the same mailbox and will log on to your account the same way using your username@trincoll.edu and current password.

As a graduate, you will always have the option of setting up email forwarding to any external email address. If your account becomes deactivated and you would like to forward any future emails to another account and/or access your transcript, refer to the following solutions:

Email Forwarding:

To request that your Trinity e-mail be forwarded to another account, please contact the Library and Information Technology Desk at helpdesk@trincoll.edu or the Alumni Office at alumni-office@trincoll.edu. This forwarding service will always be available through the Alumni Office, as long as they have your personal e-mail address in their database and will never expire or become deactivated. Please note that the forwarding feature will only forward new messages to one e-mail address per individual.

Transcripts:

Contact the Registrar’s Office (Request a Transcript)

Office 365 Software:

When you graduate, your Office 365 subscription through Trinity College will change to an Alumni A1 license. This means that you will only be able to use the WEB versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook.

Although you will still have access to your online file storage, One Drive, we recommend that you download/backup all files and documents onto your personal computer or external hard drive before graduation. Files can be re-uploaded on your alumni OneDrive account or by using a free service like Google Drive.

If you currently have Microsoft Office on your personal computer or mobile device through your Trinity College account, your license will no longer be active, and these programs will cease to function. You will only be able to use Office 365 programs online at office365.com. You do have the option of transitioning to an Office 365 personal account for $12.00/year. This will allow you to use the Office 365 programs you have installed on your personal computer or mobile device. This offer is only valid through 7/30/2021. For more information, go to Office 365 for Recent Grads

Zoom:

Your Zoom Pro license (trincoll.zoom.us) will expire after graduation.

Adobe Creative Cloud:

Graduating students can migrate their assets from their school-assigned Adobe Creative Cloud accounts to new Creative Cloud Free membership accounts by going to Adobe Creative Cloud Asset Migration

Adobe is also offering graduating students a 40% percent discount on Creative Cloud All Apps license (29.99/month) for the first year after graduation. For more information, please go to Creative Cloud for Recent Grads

Trinity Domains or Commons site or Portfolios:

Graduating students with a site on Trinity Domains or a blog on Trinity Commons should export their data to their own service by September 1, 2021. After that point, the site may be deleted. If you need help migration your data, please email edutech@trincoll.edu.

Library Databases, Accounts, and Materials:

Graduating students will lose access to Library Databases and Library Accounts (Interlibrary Loan and CTW). All library materials should be returned to the Library and Information Technology Desk before graduation.

If you have any questions, please contact the Library and Information Technology Desk at helpdesk@trincoll.edu or give us a call at 860-297-2007.

All the best,

Bradley Shulda