New Visitor Policy for Summer 2021

Starting June 1, 2021 the Raether Library and Information Technology Center and Watkinson Library will once again welcome visitors, albeit with some restrictions due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. If you would like to use the library you will need to

submit a brief request telling us why and when you would like to visit

after getting approval, be ready to check in at the Information Services Desk and show proof of vaccination or recent negative Covid 19 test

Please be aware that hours are shortened during the summer.