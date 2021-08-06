HathiTrust Emergency Temporary Access Program Ends August 12

When the library was closed and we were unable to circulate materials, HathiTrust, in response to the COVID-19 emergency, created an Emergency Temporary Access Service (ETAS). ETAS made 135,137 print titles we hold available in digital format to Trinity College faculty, staff and students. As access to our print collection returns to normal, the conditions for the fair use of digital copies of these materials end and so does our access to this service. After August 12 items that could previously not be loaned due to their inclusion in this program can be borrowed as usual and all access to these titles in digital format through HathiTrust will cease . If you are currently using one of these items in digital format we recommend you make plans to borrow the print book after August 12.

Copyrighted items will be still available for full-text search in the HathiTrust Digital Library and can be helpful in the creation of a bibliography. You may continue to access HathiTrust items in the public domain or available through Creative Commons licensing. These titles are marked “Full view” in the online catalog at https://www.hathitrust.org. Because Trinity College is a HathiTrust member, you may log in to HathiTrust using your institutional login and password and download full PDFs of those items.