The Library and IT Desk is currently inviting students from the class of 2023, 2024, and 2025 to apply for the Library and IT Desk Student Consultant or similar role within the Library and Information Technology Department. Apply on Handshake today!
The successful candidate must meet the following criteria:
- Be able to work a minimum of 6 hours a week
- Demonstrate excellent verbal and written communication
- Demonstrate proficiency in technology support and troubleshooting
- Be willing to provide classroom technology support in front of a live classroom
- Be able to work well under pressure and in a fast paced work setting
- Be willing to constantly learn and seek out answers when necessary
- Be resourceful and show initiative