In recognition of prodigious textbook costs that can create a barrier to student learning, the library has purchased over forty texts assigned this semester and placed them on permanent physical reserve! We encourage everyone to review the list below and use any of the available titles.
Thanks to an extremely generous donation made by the Trinity Student Government Association the library was able to purchase all required textbooks costing more than $50.00 to rent or buy from the Trinity bookstore that do not include a unique electronic access code to additional materials and that the library does not already own. To see if the library already owns a copy of an assigned textbook you can search for the title in our electronic catalog, OneSearch. Any book located in Trinity Library Course Reserves can be checked out and used in the library for 3 hours at a time. A replacement fee equivalent to the cost of the textbook will be charged for books checked out and not returned.
If faculty have additional titles they would like the library to make available for print or electronic reserve please let us know as soon as possible! Library staff are working hard to process course reserve requests as they come in. Instructions for placing a course reserves and digital media request can be found here.
|New Textbooks on Reserve
|Edition
|Publication Date
|A concise introduction to logic
|13th ed.
|2018
|A writer’s reference
|10th ed.
|2021
|Abnormal psychology
|10th ed.
|2018
|Abstract algebra
|3rd ed.
|1999
|Adolescence
|12th ed.
|2020
|American constitutionalism : powers, rights, and liberties
|2015
|An economic history of development in sub-Saharan Africa : economic transformations and political changes
|2019
|Animal physiology
|4th ed.
|2016
|Biochemistry : the molecular basis of life
|6th ed.
|2016
|Campbell biology
|12th ed.
|2021
|Cinéphile : intermediate French language and culture through film
|3rd ed.
|2018
|Corporate finance (Global edition, may not match assigned textbook exactly)
|5th ed.
|2020
|Database system concepts
|7th ed.
|2020
|Differential equations
|4th ed.
|2010
|Economics
|11th ed.
|2020
|Engineering mechanics.
|14th ed.
|2016
|Engineering mechanics.
|14th ed.
|2016
|Essential Soil Science
|2013
|Film art : an introduction
|12th ed.
|2020
|Foundations of behavioral neuroscience
|10th ed.
|2020
|Introduction to robotics : mechanics and control
|4th ed.
|2018
|Introductory econometrics : a modern approach
|7th ed.
|2020
|Introductory statistics for the behavioral sciences
|7th ed.
|2012
|Judicial process in America
|11th ed.
|2020
|Linear algebra and its applications
|5th ed.
|2016
|Macroeconomics
|8th ed.
|2021
|Microelectronic circuits
|7th ed.
|2015
|Nuovo Espresso 1 : libro dello studente e esercizi : corso di italiano A1
|2014
|Philosophy of sport : critical readings, crucial issues
|2002
|Physics for scientists and engineers : a strategic approach with modern physics
|4th ed.
|2017
|Political science research methods
|8th ed.
|2016
|Psychology
|13th ed.
|2019
|Psychopharmacology : drugs, the brain, and behavior
|3rd ed.
|2019
|Public finance and public policy
|6th ed.
|2019
|Soil Sciences Simplified 5th edition
|2013
|Soils and Geomorphology 3rd Ed
|2013
|Soils Genesis and Geomorphology
|2013
|The Oxford history of Western music
|2nd ed.
|2019
|The study of law : a critical thinking approach
|5th ed.
|2020
|Vertebrate life
|10th ed.
|2019
|Voces de Hispanoamérica : antología literaria
|5th ed.
|2016