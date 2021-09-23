In recognition of prodigious textbook costs that can create a barrier to student learning, the library has purchased over forty texts assigned this semester and placed them on permanent physical reserve!  We encourage everyone to review the list below and use any of the available titles.

Thanks to an extremely generous donation made by the Trinity Student Government Association the library was able to purchase all required textbooks costing more than $50.00 to rent or buy from the Trinity bookstore that do not include a unique electronic access code to additional materials and that the library does not already own.  To see if the library already owns a copy of an assigned textbook you can search for the title in our electronic catalog, OneSearch.  Any book located in Trinity Library Course Reserves can be checked out and used in the library for 3 hours at a time.  A replacement fee equivalent to the cost of the textbook will be charged for books checked out and not returned.

If faculty have additional titles they would like the library to make available for print or electronic reserve please let us know as soon as possible!  Library staff are working hard to process course reserve requests as they come in.  Instructions for placing a course reserves and digital media request can be found here.

New Textbooks on Reserve Edition Publication Date
A concise introduction to logic 13th ed. 2018
A writer’s reference 10th ed. 2021
Abnormal psychology 10th ed. 2018
Abstract algebra 3rd ed. 1999
Adolescence 12th ed. 2020
American constitutionalism : powers, rights, and liberties 2015
An economic history of development in sub-Saharan Africa : economic transformations and political changes 2019
Animal physiology 4th ed. 2016
Biochemistry : the molecular basis of life 6th ed. 2016
Campbell biology 12th ed. 2021
Cinéphile : intermediate French language and culture through film 3rd ed. 2018
Corporate finance (Global edition, may not match assigned textbook exactly) 5th ed. 2020
Database system concepts 7th ed. 2020
Differential equations 4th ed. 2010
Economics 11th ed. 2020
Engineering mechanics. 14th ed. 2016
Engineering mechanics. 14th ed. 2016
Essential Soil Science 2013
Film art : an introduction 12th ed. 2020
Foundations of behavioral neuroscience 10th ed. 2020
Introduction to robotics : mechanics and control 4th ed. 2018
Introductory econometrics : a modern approach 7th ed. 2020
Introductory statistics for the behavioral sciences 7th ed. 2012
Judicial process in America 11th ed. 2020
Linear algebra and its applications 5th ed. 2016
Macroeconomics 8th ed. 2021
Microelectronic circuits 7th ed. 2015
Nuovo Espresso 1 : libro dello studente e esercizi : corso di italiano A1 2014
Philosophy of sport : critical readings, crucial issues 2002
Physics for scientists and engineers : a strategic approach with modern physics 4th ed. 2017
Political science research methods 8th ed. 2016
Psychology 13th ed. 2019
Psychopharmacology : drugs, the brain, and behavior 3rd ed. 2019
Public finance and public policy 6th ed. 2019
Soil Sciences Simplified 5th edition 2013
Soils and Geomorphology 3rd Ed 2013
Soils Genesis and Geomorphology 2013
The Oxford history of Western music 2nd ed. 2019
The study of law : a critical thinking approach 5th ed. 2020
Vertebrate life 10th ed. 2019
Voces de Hispanoamérica : antología literaria 5th ed. 2016