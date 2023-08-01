Jump Start 2023

JumpStart 2023 will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 1-4pm on Level 1 of the Raether Library in the Center for Digital Learning & Scholarship (formerly the Center for Educational Technology). This event is designed to help you — and your syllabus — get ready for the fall semester! Join drop-in sessions with librarians, instructional designers and other staff members on FAQs about using Moodle, building research assignments, teaching with primary sources, and designing digital projects. We will also be offering tours of the library including The Watkinson Library (Trinity’s Special Collections and Archives). Besides all of the fabulous things you will learn and discover, this is also a great opportunity to reconnect or get acquainted with librarians, instructional designers and other academic support staff.

Feel free to join us whenever your schedule allows. We will have refreshments throughout the afternoon.