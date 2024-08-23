Welcome to Fall 2024! Here are some resources and information to help you succeed this semester:

New! Bantam Book Swap. Trinity’s Little Free Library! This new resource is located on level A of the Library. Drop off books you don’t want; take the books you can use. The Book Swap shelves facilitate the trading of books among the Trinity community, while keeping waste out of landfills.

For Students

Student Library & Technology Essentials. An information guide for new Trinity students about library services, research skills, technical support and more.

Peer Research Center. Struggling with your research? Don’t go it alone. In-person support from your peers is available Sunday through Thursday evenings in LITC Room A35.

Make an appointment with a librarian. Our experienced librarians are ready to assist you with finding sources, navigating the library, building a bibliography, and more.

Textbook reserves program. Are your course books too expensive? We may have a copy in the library. Come to the Library & IT Desk and ask about the titles you need. Books can be borrowed for a short-term, 3-hr period.

For Faculty

Library Instruction menu. (new!) This site outlines different possibilities from essential research skills to specialized workshops that faculty may incorporate into their courses. We also have a set of examples of real-life collaborations and workshops at Trinity so that you may see what has been done in the past and is possible for the future.

Tips on accessing our collections. (new!) A brief refresher for faculty on how to access books, ebooks, media, journals, and materials from other libraries.

Submit your publications to the Library. The Library collects publications as a means of preserving and showcasing the exceptional legacy of research, scholarship, and creative work at Trinity. We collect journal articles, monographs (including chapters and edited editions), and other digital projects (podcast, media, music, visual arts). Journal articles will be added to the Digital Repository; monographs will be added to the collections. If we have not archived your publications, please submit them here.

Get in touch. Our experienced, interdisciplinary team of librarians is ready to assist with all of your research and instruction needs. Contact us or make an appointment.