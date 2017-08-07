Meghan Lees ’18 won best undergraduate poster for her work titled “Effects of the Ketogenic Diet on Behavioral Responses to Cocaine in Male and Female Rats” at the UConn Neuroscience Retreat on 6/18/17. Congratulations!
