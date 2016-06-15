Terms of Use
egoldwyn
active 7 seconds ago
Karen T. Taylor
active 1 minute ago
sgourley
active 15 minutes ago
kparajul
active 23 minutes ago
bdaley
active 30 minutes ago
Charles McMahon
's profile was updated
45 minutes ago
WordPress Maintenance Wednesday 6/15
WordPress maintenance Wednesday 6/15/16
All sites at commons.trincoll.edu will be periodically unavailable on the morning of Wednesday June 15th so we can upgrade WordPress.
We anticipate the downtime will be minimal but recommend that you refrain from using the system during the morning to avoid the possibility of losing any work.
Once the upgrade is complete please check your sites and notify us at david.tatem@trincoll.edu if you notice any problems or if you have any questions.
