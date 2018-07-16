Live life, throw the dice

Recently I have come across a delicate edition of A throw of the dice will never abolish chance, which comes in a delicate box, with a plain dark purple leather hardcover, housed in the prestigious Watkinson Library. The paper is Umbria, handmade in Italy by the Fabriano Mill. The foredges are left undecorated. Pastedowns and end leaves are made from the exact same model as the paper of the text block. The poet, Stéphane Mallarmé, a significant figure of symbolism, completes his original wishes in terms of format for his work in this publication (the first publication in the 1800s could not fulfill his wish to print the poem as he intended due to technical difficulties).

Every page is filled with a lot of white spaces, or, rather, the words are scarcely placed in order to draw even more attention in contrast to the white space. The words in different stanzas are of sizes of different fonts which also gives meaning. Scarcely placed, the lines appear in readers eyes in big and small, in different lengths, as if the reader were listening to the poet softly hum the words with much cadence, varying speed, emphasis and emotion. One might also say that the way the poem presents itself like a silent movie with nothing but subtitles, yet one can almost hear the prelude to modernism and the death of G-d.

The risky, radical physical shape of the poem challenges the traditional form of poetry even today. The poem going from upper left to bottom right hastens and/or decelerate its pace according to the font and the length of each line. The text, is coded, as it is difficult to decipher. However, there are some themes that are apparent. The master, symbolizes the G-d, according to the poet, whose “legacy, in vanishing, to someone ambiguous, the immemorial ulterior demon having, from non-existent regions,” is apparently dying in the age of industrialization and modernism. One might become overwhelmed by the doubts about the destruction of the old social structures and confused, yet Mallarmé offers his answer at the very end on the last page, with “All Thought expresses a Throw of the Dice.” This symbolizes that, even though G-d has left, each and everyone of the humans has the capacity to make an impact in the society.

Mallarme seems to be concerned about the human reaction to the destruction or the downfall of the belief in the old G-d and the legacies thereof. The crisis in belief, symbolized by the “shipwreck” on the first page, prompted the poet to speak more.

The poem challenged my way of thinking not only in terms of the relationship between humanities and G-d, but also the power residing in each individual, as we are all capable to make an impact in the complicated net of global butterfly effect and domino effect, predicted by Mallarme long before those terms were even invented. Among the streams of seemingly bleak, orderless words, a beacon of hope is revealed, as any person, any action, and any thought, “expresses a throw of the dice,” which makes a difference.