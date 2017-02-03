Visit the new Center for Educational Technology!

The CET is complete! Located on the south end of Raether LITC Level 1, the Center for Educational Technology is a newly remodeled space for collaborative and individual study using the latest in technology and applications.

The space is open 24/7; and staffed by Student Technology Assistants during both day and evening hours. (Hours available on the right.)

The CET is outfitted with large screens of various sizes that you can connect any device to; Mac minis with dual monitors, and some with Adobe’s Creative Cloud software suite; USB charging plugs in every outlet; 3D printers; virtual reality headsets; and of course – plenty of modern soft seating.

Visit us soon!