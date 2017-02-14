Since we are in the season of flu outbreaks and 18 inch snowfalls, it seems to be a good time to review how to “Winterize Your Course.” If you are not able to make it to campus, but would prefer not to cancel class – there are many options for presenting a lecture or interacting with your students remotely.

If you want to conduct a synchronous session during your scheduled class time, we recommend a variety of options including Skype, WebEx, Google Hangouts, Moodle Chat or a simple conference call. If you want to post materials for students to review in a self-paced format, there are a number of tools that can be used to create a video or narrate a screen-capture, such as PowerPoint and Camtasia.

If you are interested, review this handout that describes the different tools in more detail. Then, contact your Instructional Technologist to get started. Stay warm!