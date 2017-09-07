While our Moodle Resource Center should be your first stop for common Moodle issues and Trinity-specific help, the Moodle platform provides a link to more detailed documentation at the bottom of every page.

Just scroll ALLllllllllll the way down to the bottom of the screen, and you will see a link that says “Moodle Docs for this page.”

The best part about this link is that it will take you to documentation for the specific type of tool you are using. So if you’re setting up the Assignment tool, the link will take you directly to the documentation for the Assignment tool.

Full details about all the settings for every tool can be found in the Moodle Docs. This information can be a little overwhelming, but if you’re having trouble with the many options and settings Moodle offers for every tool, this can be a helpful place to start (I use it all the time – in fact, most of the time when you call me with a tricky Moodle question, I’m using this tool to find the answers you need).

*Please keep in mind that not all the of the settings and tools mentioned in the general Moodle Docs are always available on our Trinity instance of Moodle.