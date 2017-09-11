Thinking of a digital storytelling project?
Want to have your students create a short video for the class?
Interested in a class blog?
The Student Technology Assistants are here to help faculty and students with your class projects. Just a few of the things we can help with:
- WordPress
- Multimedia projects using iMovie and Audacity
- Photoshop and storyboarding
- PowerPoint presentations and posters
- 3D printing
In addition, they can help with other instructional software, such as Moodle, PowerPoint, and charts and graphs in Excel.
The STAs are available MTWTH, 8 am – 8 pm, Friday, 8 am – 6 pm, and Sunday, noon – 8 pm, in the new Center for Educational Technology on Level 1 of Raether Library. You can also call (860-297-2589), email (sta-help@trincoll.edu) or make an appointment online. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply