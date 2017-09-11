Thinking of a digital storytelling project?Tip of the Week
Want to have your students create a short video for the class?
Interested in a class blog?

The Student Technology Assistants are here to help faculty and students with your class projects.  Just a few of the things we can help with:

  • WordPress
  • Multimedia projects using iMovie and Audacity
  • Photoshop and storyboarding
  • PowerPoint presentations and posters
  • 3D printing

In addition, they can help with other instructional software, such as Moodle, PowerPoint, and charts and graphs in Excel.

The STAs are available MTWTH, 8 am – 8 pm, Friday, 8 am – 6 pm, and Sunday, noon – 8 pm, in the new Center for Educational Technology on Level 1 of Raether Library. You can also call (860-297-2589), email (sta-help@trincoll.edu) or make an appointment online. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter!