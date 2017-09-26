Please join us this Friday (9/29) from 2pm-5pm in the Blume Lab (LITC 119) for a mapathon for Puerto Rico for hurricane relief.

Come help with relief efforts on the ground in Puerto Rico by contributing your time to open-source mapping.

Following the recent hurricane, people around the world are using the OpenStreetMap platform to give their time to hurricane relief efforts. The Red Cross in Puerto Rico has identified two tasks we can help with that would contribute to their efforts. During the mapathon, we will teach people how to help with these efforts through mapping, and we will map together. We’ll be participating with people at several other schools, including Columbia University’s Group for Experimental Methods in the Humanities & Columbia University Libraries.

No prior experience with mapping or with open source efforts is necessary. No knowledge of local terrain in Puerto Rico is necessary. Come at any time during the afternoon. (We’ll have light snacks.)

If you have any questions, please contact Christina Boyles (christina.boyles@trincoll.edu) or Jason B. Jones (jason.jones@trincoll.edu).